Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys New Stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth about $181,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth about $231,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HAIN shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.35. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.39 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

