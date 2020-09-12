1,981 Shares in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,981 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $4,142,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,907,002.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $415,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,074 shares in the company, valued at $716,833.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,874,640 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $56.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average of $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $508.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.59 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently -11.21%.

WMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

