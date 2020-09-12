Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,415 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Cars.com by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 292,687 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,181,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 351,662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 1,202.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,725,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,012 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,235,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 735,107 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 222,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Cars.com alerts:

NYSE:CARS opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.50. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $555.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.16.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 224.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $102.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.32 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CARS shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, July 27th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.