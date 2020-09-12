PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Makes New $35,000 Investment in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 22.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,612,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,548,000 after buying an additional 483,935 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,386,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 103,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 980.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 47,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. Institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $65.13 on Friday. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $105.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.72 and its 200 day moving average is $56.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.64.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 182.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. The business had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.52 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BNTX. Bryan, Garnier & Co upped their target price on BioNTech from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BofA Securities raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on BioNTech from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.27.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

