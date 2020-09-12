Macquarie Group Ltd. Makes New $96,000 Investment in SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVMK during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SVMK during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of SVMK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVMK during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SVMK. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on SVMK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine cut SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SVMK from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SVMK from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SVMK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.89.

SVMK stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.46. SVMK Inc has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $26.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.47.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $90.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SVMK Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 29,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $648,775.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 42,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $1,096,191.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 517,417 shares of company stock worth $12,129,598 over the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

