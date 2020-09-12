PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $35,000 Position in Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Howard Bancorp were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 16.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 25,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Howard Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 48,344 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Howard Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Howard Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Howard Bancorp by 29.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

HBMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Howard Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

In other news, Director Robert W. Jr. Smith bought 5,000 shares of Howard Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders bought 7,085 shares of company stock valued at $71,753 over the last three months. 18.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HBMD opened at $9.62 on Friday. Howard Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($1.72). Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $22.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.91 million. Equities analysts predict that Howard Bancorp Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.