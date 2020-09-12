Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 442.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 562,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,639,000 after acquiring an additional 458,591 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1,629.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 480,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after purchasing an additional 453,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,139,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,717,000 after purchasing an additional 290,242 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,708,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,530,000 after acquiring an additional 149,987 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

WD stock opened at $52.02 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $79.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a current ratio of 187.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day moving average of $47.82.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.90. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $252.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $442,759.26. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 157,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,826,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.60.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.