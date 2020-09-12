Macquarie Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tennant in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Tennant in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tennant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $62.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.92. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $87.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. Tennant had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

