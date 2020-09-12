Macquarie Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tennant in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Tennant in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tennant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $62.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.92. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $87.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. Tennant had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $34,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $34,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF
Macquarie Group Ltd. Makes New $91,000 Investment in Dynatrace
Macquarie Group Ltd. Makes New $91,000 Investment in Dynatrace
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $38,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $38,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF
ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.
ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.
Macquarie Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Acacia Communications, Inc.
Macquarie Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Acacia Communications, Inc.
3,811 Shares in Denali Therapeutics Inc Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.
3,811 Shares in Denali Therapeutics Inc Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report