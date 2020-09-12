Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $21.75 on Friday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $65.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.10 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

