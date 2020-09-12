Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

INOV has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Inovalon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.20.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV opened at $24.03 on Friday. Inovalon has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 57.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Inovalon had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $503,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 576,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,516,370.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Inovalon by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Inovalon during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Inovalon during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Inovalon during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. 33.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.