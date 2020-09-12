DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Now Covered by Analysts at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of DermTech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

Get DermTech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.43. DermTech has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $16.95.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 69.48% and a negative net margin of 599.76%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in DermTech during the second quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 25,700.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the first quarter valued at $32,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.