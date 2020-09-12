North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

NOA has been the topic of a number of research reports. restated a “sell” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOA opened at $6.68 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $211.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.31.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The company had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.62%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 10,727.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 19,922 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 291.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 14,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.