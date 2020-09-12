Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GCTAF. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of Hold.

GCTAF stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and construction of wind farms. It is involved in the engineering, design, production, and sale of wind turbines and related components. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance.

