BMO Capital Markets Boosts Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Price Target to $10.00

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ivanhoe Mines currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.80.

IVPAF opened at $4.41 on Friday. Ivanhoe Mines has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.63.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt, as well as explores Western Foreland project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

