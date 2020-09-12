Jadestone Energy (OTCMKTS:JADSF) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Jadestone Energy (OTCMKTS:JADSF) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

JADSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Jadestone Energy in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Jadestone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

OTCMKTS:JADSF opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82. Jadestone Energy has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.23.

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, exploration, and appraisal of oil and gas assets in Australia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. The company holds 100% interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia, as well as two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

