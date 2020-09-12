Jadestone Energy (OTCMKTS:JADSF) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Jadestone Energy (OTCMKTS:JADSF) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

JADSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Jadestone Energy in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Jadestone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

OTCMKTS:JADSF opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82. Jadestone Energy has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.23.

Jadestone Energy Company Profile

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, exploration, and appraisal of oil and gas assets in Australia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. The company holds 100% interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia, as well as two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

