Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GECFF. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gecina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.00.

OTCMKTS GECFF opened at $136.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.92 and a 200-day moving average of $134.94. Gecina has a 52 week low of $101.68 and a 52 week high of $192.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.8 billion euros at end-June 2018, with nearly 93% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff.

