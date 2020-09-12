Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at Raymond James

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IVPAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.80.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVPAF opened at $4.41 on Friday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $4.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt, as well as explores Western Foreland project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.