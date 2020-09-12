American International Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Builders FirstSource worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 667.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $118,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLDR opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $32.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 2.64.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 29.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $278,522.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,048.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $873,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $64.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.47.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

