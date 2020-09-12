American International Group Inc. Buys 9,266 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,633 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,266 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Simmons First National worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 16.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 162.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 15.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 25.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven A. Cosse acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $166,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,335.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SFNC. Raymond James raised Simmons First National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simmons First National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of SFNC opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $27.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $213.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.91%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

