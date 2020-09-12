Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $40.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.64 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.60% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 4,000 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 346,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,670,255.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

