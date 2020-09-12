Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Sailpoint Technologies worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,322,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,228,000 after purchasing an additional 48,139 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,395,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,356,000 after buying an additional 58,395 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 10.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,991,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,745,000 after acquiring an additional 367,480 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,941,000 after acquiring an additional 112,875 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,706,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $36.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 922.98 and a beta of 2.20. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.19. Sailpoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $92.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAIL has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sailpoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

In other news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $564,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $442,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,328,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,368,645.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,773 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,165 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

