American International Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 3,687.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,550 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Alcoa worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Alcoa by 138.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Alcoa by 1,029.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Alcoa by 933.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 239.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alcoa from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alcoa from $11.70 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

Shares of AA opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.42. Alcoa Corp has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $23.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.36. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Corp will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.