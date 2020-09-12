American International Group Inc. Increases Position in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in CarGurus by 2,750.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in CarGurus by 34.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 14.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 45.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.85. CarGurus Inc has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason Trevisan sold 3,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total transaction of $83,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 369,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,263,069.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 51,970 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,321,077.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,196,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,423,215.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 828,120 shares of company stock worth $22,147,046 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on CarGurus from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.70.

CarGurus Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.