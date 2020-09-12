American International Group Inc. Sells 1,592 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at $72,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 210.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLG opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. SL Green Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $96.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.68.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.63). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $174.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.26 million. Analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.83.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

