Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HI. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 49.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 69.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Hillenbrand news, SVP Kimberly K. Ryan sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $102,052.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

HI stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.79 and a beta of 1.44. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $607.50 million for the quarter. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 17.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

