American International Group Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Uniti Group worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,345,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 359,651 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,118,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,158,000 after purchasing an additional 52,349 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 440,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 22,319 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,453,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

UNIT opened at $9.34 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($3.54). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 65.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNIT. Wells Fargo & Company raised Uniti Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Uniti Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Uniti Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.86.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.