MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of MGE Energy worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 33.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 12.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of MGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. MGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

MGEE opened at $62.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.06. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.41. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $83.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.99.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.04 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

