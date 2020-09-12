American International Group Inc. Boosts Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 47.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,184 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 168.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,593,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,545,000 after purchasing an additional 998,991 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 104.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 775,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after purchasing an additional 396,550 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 39.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,206,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,154,000 after purchasing an additional 342,756 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 64.8% during the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 825,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after purchasing an additional 324,359 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 86.6% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 524,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after purchasing an additional 243,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

PPBI stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.77.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($1.44). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $137.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.