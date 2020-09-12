American International Group Inc. Acquires 1,218 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,921 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of M.D.C. worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 57.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 29.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 35.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MDC opened at $44.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.54. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $886.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.74 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

In related news, COO David D. Mandarich sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,363,466 shares in the company, valued at $196,355,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Siegel sold 7,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $329,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 841,042 shares of company stock worth $37,474,574. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

MDC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised M.D.C. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on M.D.C. from $38.50 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised M.D.C. from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

