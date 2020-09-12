American International Group Inc. Buys 671 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Albany International worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 36.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the second quarter worth $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 17.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 30.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 12.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIN opened at $51.40 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $92.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.40.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Albany International had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $225.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.28 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Albany International to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

