American International Group Inc. Buys 436 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Plexus worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Plexus by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,462,000 after buying an additional 220,290 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Plexus by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,368,000 after buying an additional 32,239 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 716,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,076,000 after purchasing an additional 97,820 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Plexus by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 702,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,555,000 after acquiring an additional 174,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,192,000 after acquiring an additional 18,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $71.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.92 and a 200 day moving average of $65.44. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $86.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $857.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.94 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $150,939.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,270.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $260,171.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,758.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,849 shares of company stock valued at $8,147,232 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Plexus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Plexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.67.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

