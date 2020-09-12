Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,322,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,615,000 after purchasing an additional 50,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,251,000 after purchasing an additional 110,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,927,000 after purchasing an additional 225,069 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 36.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,729,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,542,000 after purchasing an additional 462,752 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1,609.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 807,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 760,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.65. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $134.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.77 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 68.72% and a return on equity of 20.58%. Equities analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

