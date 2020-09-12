Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Holdings Raised by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Barnes Group worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 36,000 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $1,414,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,700 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $66,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:B opened at $34.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $68.60.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.02 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on B shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Barnes Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Barnes Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Barnes Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

