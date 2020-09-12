American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 156.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $30.47 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $38.92. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.13.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $79.80 million for the quarter.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

