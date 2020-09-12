American International Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FATE. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

FATE has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.24.

FATE stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.92 and a quick ratio of 11.92. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $38.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.58.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.64% and a negative net margin of 881.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

