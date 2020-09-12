American International Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 9.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,716,000 after buying an additional 39,760 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 11.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 64.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 173.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 23,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 76.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 20,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Stepan alerts:

Shares of SCL stock opened at $115.39 on Friday. Stepan has a 12-month low of $69.33 and a 12-month high of $118.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.66 and its 200 day moving average is $97.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.45. Stepan had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $460.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stepan will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

In other Stepan news, VP Sean Thomas Moriarty sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $322,445.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 10,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total transaction of $1,246,683.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,404 shares in the company, valued at $22,835,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,646 shares of company stock worth $2,847,594 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Stepan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Stepan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.