American International Group Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,081 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 6.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,480,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,514,000 after acquiring an additional 203,586 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 44.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,660,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,470,000 after buying an additional 816,570 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 12.3% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,514,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,837,000 after buying an additional 276,121 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 850,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,998,000 after acquiring an additional 46,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 99.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 503,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 251,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

CSOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BofA Securities lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.36.

In other news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $115,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 3,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $149,149.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD opened at $34.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.34. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $64.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.03% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $184.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

