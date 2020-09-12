American International Group Inc. Has $1.44 Million Position in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.8% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 82,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 49.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 84.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

COLB stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.37. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Banking System Inc has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $41.40.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $159.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.60 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In other news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,073 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $94,955.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,221.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.