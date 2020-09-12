American International Group Inc. Raises Position in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Caretrust REIT worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Caretrust REIT by 95.2% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Caretrust REIT by 20.3% during the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Caretrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Caretrust REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caretrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Caretrust REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $24.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average of $17.75.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

