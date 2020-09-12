GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in GCI Liberty were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in GCI Liberty during the first quarter valued at $3,492,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in GCI Liberty by 89.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 71,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 33,590 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in GCI Liberty by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 144,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in GCI Liberty during the first quarter valued at $1,286,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in GCI Liberty by 25.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after buying an additional 23,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLIBA opened at $79.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.14. GCI Liberty Inc has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $84.93.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $3.32. The firm had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 84.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GCI Liberty Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 38,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $3,127,093.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 728,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,138,284.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of GCI Liberty from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GCI Liberty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

