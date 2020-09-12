American International Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Badger Meter worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,227,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after buying an additional 45,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 0.78. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $70.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.43.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $91.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $95,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 2,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $140,788.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,546 shares in the company, valued at $399,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

BMI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.