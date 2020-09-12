American International Group Inc. Takes Position in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)

American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,515 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Mimecast at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MIME. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Mimecast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mimecast from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mimecast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.53.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $317,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Neil Murray sold 235,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $10,201,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,451,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,016,777.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 398,101 shares of company stock worth $17,521,909 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $46.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 581.63, a PEG ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mimecast Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.60.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $115.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.30 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 3.75%. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

