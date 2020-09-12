American International Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Arcosa worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter worth $4,006,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Arcosa by 59.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 41,062 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Arcosa by 3.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the first quarter valued at $1,614,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Arcosa by 33.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the period.

Get Arcosa alerts:

ACA has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcosa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $44.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.33. Arcosa Inc has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $48.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.33.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa Inc will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.