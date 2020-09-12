American International Group Inc. Purchases 765 Shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Mantech International were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MANT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mantech International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,201,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,332,000 after purchasing an additional 31,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mantech International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 938,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,175,000 after acquiring an additional 61,857 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Mantech International by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 926,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,315,000 after acquiring an additional 152,748 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mantech International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 894,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,972,000 after purchasing an additional 14,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mantech International by 23.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,713,000 after purchasing an additional 79,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MANT. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Mantech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Mantech International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mantech International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mantech International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.71.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $73.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.68. Mantech International Corp has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $632.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mantech International Corp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Mantech International’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

