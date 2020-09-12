American International Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Wolverine World Wide worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 70.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 48.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $47,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,637.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $134,272.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,342.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,756 shares of company stock valued at $464,947 in the last three months. 4.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $25.91 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WWW shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

