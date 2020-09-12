Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 210.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 254.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,864,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $59.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.40.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NCLH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Macquarie downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.77.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

