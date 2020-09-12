American International Group Inc. Has $1.35 Million Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of J & J Snack Foods worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $134.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.70 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.00. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $196.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.07 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 3.49%. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on JJSF. BidaskClub raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J & J Snack Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

