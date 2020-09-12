American International Group Inc. Raises Stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Casella Waste Systems worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWST. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

CWST opened at $54.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.90 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $59.68.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $188.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James E. Oconnor sold 7,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total transaction of $416,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,141 shares in the company, valued at $965,895.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $520,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 267,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,946,641.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,572 shares of company stock valued at $4,526,286. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CWST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

