Mark Wassersug Sells 2,344 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,344 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $232,829.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Wassersug also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

On Monday, August 10th, Mark Wassersug sold 1,916 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $193,132.80.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Mark Wassersug sold 2,448 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $226,880.64.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $98.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.66.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.9% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.07.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.