Christopher L. Fowler Sells 7,520 Shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 7,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $211,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,698.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The stock has a market cap of $429.56 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average is $23.91.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.34. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPSI. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 134,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 172,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

